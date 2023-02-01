Law enforcement raids house of pro-Kremlin lawmaker

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed to the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that pro-Kremlin lawmaker Vadym Stolar’s house was searched on Feb. 1.

Stolar, along with Ihor Abramovych, are both lawmakers from the banned pro-Kremlin political party Opposition Bloc "For Life" that fled the country a few days before Russia’s full-scale invasion and lived in France – not attending the Verkhovna Rada for months, according to an Ukrainska Pravda investigation released in August.

The two recently returned to Ukraine and attended parliament to maintain their posts until the end of the term, the media outlet said. Unlike Abramovych, who was able to leave Ukraine again despite being in the conscription age, Stolar's attempt was blocked at the border in late January.