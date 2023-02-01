Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Law enforcement raids house of pro-Kremlin lawmaker

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 1:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed to the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that pro-Kremlin lawmaker Vadym Stolar’s house was searched on Feb. 1.

Stolar, along with Ihor Abramovych, are both lawmakers from the banned pro-Kremlin political party Opposition Bloc "For Life" that fled the country a few days before Russia’s full-scale invasion and lived in France – not attending the Verkhovna Rada for months, according to an Ukrainska Pravda investigation released in August.

The two recently returned to Ukraine and attended parliament to maintain their posts until the end of the term, the media outlet said. Unlike Abramovych, who was able to leave Ukraine again despite being in the conscription age, Stolar's attempt was blocked at the border in late January.

Parliament strips Medvedchuk, 3 other pro-Kremlin MPs of their mandates.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.