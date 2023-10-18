Lavrov thanks North Korea for its help in war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thanked North Korea for its "fundamental, unequivocal support" in the war against Ukraine, Russian-state media outlet Ria Novosti reported on Oct. 18.

He also expressed his appreciation for North Korea's recognition of Ukrainian territories that Russia has illegally annexed. Syria is the only other country that has recognized the illegal annexation.

Lavrov was in North Korea one month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in in Russia's far-eastern Amur Oblast.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui.

Reports of Russia's increasing ties with North Korea have accelerated in recent months. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than a thousand containers of weapons and ammunition.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons.