Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin, Kim meet at Russian cosmodrome ahead of expected arms talks

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 8:32 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) at Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far-eastern Amur Oblast for official talks, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo credit: Artem Geodakyan/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far-eastern Amur Oblast for official talks, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 13.

Videos published by the Kremlin show the two leaders shaking hands against the backdrop of Russian and North Korean flags.

"Thank you for inviting us and welcoming us while your work is busy," Kim said in one of the videos.

Putin said the meeting was held at the space center because Pyongyang had shown interest in Russia's missile and satellite technology.

"The leader of North Korea shows great interest in space, in rocketry, and they are trying to develop space. We'll show our new objects," Putin told reporters.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Only a few hours prior to their meeting, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula – a move that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff called a "significant provocative act."

One reporter asked whether Russia would help North Korea "launch its own satellites and rockets" — to which Putin responded: "That’s exactly why we came here."

North Korea's dictator departed for Russia on Sept. 11 for, as Washington believes, talks about possible arms sales and North Korean military aid to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Korea provided infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in 2022, and Moscow has since been seeking further arms supplies since then to bolster its war efforts in Ukraine.

In the spring of 2023, Moscow reportedly approached Pyongyang with the offer of food supplies in exchange for weapons. North Korea has been heavily militarized since the end of the war with its Southern Korean neighbors in 1953 but suffers from chronic food shortages.

Earlier in August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea's capital to convince the country's leadership to provide artillery ammunition that Russian forces could use in its war against Ukraine.

White House: Russia, North Korea talks on arms supplies move forward
The U.S. is concerned that the negotiations between Russia and North Korea on arms supplies are actively advancing, Reuters reported on Aug. 30, citing National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.