Latvian-led coalition to arm Ukraine with 'thousands' of drones

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 2:31 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds hold a joint press conference in Kyiv on Dec. 12, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia is building a coalition of about 20 countries who will work together to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of drones, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 16.

Defense Minister Rustem Umverov said on Jan. 5 that Riga would helm a drone coalition in support of Ukraine's military after talks with his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds. The officials met in Kyiv in mid-December to discuss strategies for Ukrainian defense.

Spruds said on Jan. 16 that the coalition aims to arm Ukraine with "thousands" of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"The main goal is to do everything possible to ensure that as many of these drones as possible are also delivered to Ukraine," Spruds said.

Spruds also acknowledged the importance of drone warfare in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. President Volodymyr Zelensky promised on Dec. 19 that Ukraine would produce one million drones in 2024.

As Ukraine enters its third year of war amid weapons shortages and uncertainties over Western aid, Russia has intensified drone and missile strikes against civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

Spruds did not say when the first shipments of drones would be delivered to Ukrainian forces.

"So far, we are at the stage when we are approaching 20 partners," he said.

Zelensky visited Riga on Jan. 11 during a tour of the Baltic States. In addition to the drone coalition, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics pledged a robust military aid package that includes howitzers, ammunition, drones, and anti-tank weapons.

Latvia is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The country has committed over 1% of its gross domestic product to military aid for Kyiv, one of the highest shares among all Ukraine's allies.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
