The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Latvia, Baltic countries, Russia, Shahed drones, Drones, NATO-Russia
Edit post

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2024 7:28 PM 2 min read
The building of Russia's embassy in Riga, Latvia on March 23, 2018, (Ilmars Znotins/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires to express protest after a Russian drone armed with explosives crashed in Latvia for the first time, the Latvian Foreign Ministry announced on Sept. 9.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.  

The Russian diplomat "confirmed that he would inform the Russian Foreign Ministry about the situation."

The Latvian authorities are currently conducting an "in-depth investigation into the circumstances of the incident," the Foreign Ministry said.

Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins, the commander-in-chief of the Latvian Armed Forces, confirmed on Sept. 9 that the drone was heading towards a target in Ukraine before it entered Latvia via Belarus.

Latvia confirms Russian Shahed drone armed with explosive crashed on its territory
A Russian Shahed-type drone equipped with an explosive crashed in Latvia on Sept. 7, Latvia’s Defense Ministry confirmed during a press conference on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The drone eventually crashed in Gaigalava parish in Rezekne district, 85 kilometers (52 miles) northwest of the Belarusian border.

The explosive that the drone was carrying did not detonate on impact, but was deactivated by Latvian personnel.

Russian drones have previously crashed in Romania and its non-NATO neighbor, Moldova. Other drones and missiles have also violated Polish airspace on several occasions.

After a likely Russian drone flew into Polish airspace on Aug. 26 amid a mass attack on Ukraine, Polish Brigadier General Tomasz Drewniak said that Russia is potentially testing Poland's air defense system.

"By releasing the device onto our territory, the Russians are checking how our system is raised, at what time we raise the alert forces into the air," General Drewniak told RMF24.

Poland's reaction to the drone entering its airspace can provide Russia with "a lot of valuable information, which is then useful for planning any operation," General Drewniak said.

‘De facto cyberwar’ — Poland says it uncovered ‘saboteurs’ working for Russia, Belarus
Speaking at a press conference, Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said the perpetrators’ goals were to “extort information, to blackmail individuals and institutions, and to wage de facto cyberwar.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
12:56 PM

Russia to participate in Chinese military drills in September.

The North-Joint 2024 will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with the aim of "enhancing strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.