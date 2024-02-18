Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Moldova, Drone attack, Russia
Drone remnants found in Moldova near border with Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2024 2:35 AM 1 min read
Wreckage of a Shahed drone found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine on Feb. 17, 2024. (Moldovan Border Police / Telegram)
Fragments of a Shahed-type drone were found in Moldova in a field two kilometers from the country's border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on Feb. 17.

According to the border police, drone debris was found near the village of Etulia, a Moldovan border settlement some 15 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian Danube port of Reni and almost 40 kilometers northwest of Izmail.

Access to the area where the drone parts were located has been restricted, the police said.

The discovery comes a week after Moldova found a warhead containing 50 kilograms of explosives near the crash site of a Russian Shahed drone. Chisinau suspected the drone was shot down by Ukrainian air defense during a Russian attack against Odesa Oblast overnight on Feb. 9-10.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in a press conference on Feb. 14 that the radar systems Moldova received from France in December 2023 cannot detect Shahed drones.

Previously, Russian drone strikes against Odesa Oblast led to drone debris being falling on Romanian soil in the autumn of 2023. In response, Bucharest implemented additional security measures in the border region, which included building shelters and air defense systems.

Ukraine pins hopes on home-made drones to counter Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 7 that the Ukrainian military would create a separate branch of the Armed Forces dedicated to drones. Throughout the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been a drone tactics pioneer, from applying purpose-built military UAVs to weaponizing civilian models…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:55 AM

Biden: US Congress to blame for fall of Avdiivka.

"This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months," the White House statement said.
12:01 AM

Dutch PM: Russia is 'nothing compared to the collective EU economy.'

The EU's collective economic power is by far superior to Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 17 in an interview at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that European nations must invest more in defense and support for Ukraine.
7:25 PM

Yermak: Press freedom is 'one of the values we are fighting for'.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that he considers press freedom "one of the most important parts of any democratic society" and "one of the values we are fighting for" when asked about his personal reaction to an investigation accusing the country's security service of surveilling independent journalists.
7:20 PM

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
3:10 PM

Alleged drone factory catches fire in Russia's Izhevsk.

A large fire broke out overnight at an industrial enterprise in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Udmurt Republic, the regional emergency service said on Feb. 17. Russian media previously reported that a shopping mall located at this address had been turned into a drone factory.
