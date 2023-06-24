Latvia bolsters border security amid ongoing insurrection in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia has bolstered its border security and is turning away Russians leaving the country amid the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion.

“Latvia is closely following the developing situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said, adding there is no “direct threat” to Latvia for now.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group mercenaries, said on June 23 that Russian Defense Ministry attacked the group's bases.

A column of Wagner military vehicles en route to Moscow have reached Lipetsk Oblast, putting them within around 400 kilometers from the capital.

Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that Wagner vehicles were moving through the region and urged residents to stay at home.

Reuters reported that Wagner vehicles were moving toward Moscow at top speeds, not encountering significant resistance along the roads.

At the current pace, they can be there by nightfall.