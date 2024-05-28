Russia may launch psychological operation about opening new front from Belarus, Kyiv warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government could launch a new psychological operation about a potential opening of another front on the state border with Belarus, Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation reported on May 27.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 26 that Russian forces are also forming another grouping of troops near Ukraine's northern border amid the ongoing offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have not yet announced any information about a potential offensive, specifically in northwestern Ukraine, which borders Belarus.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation forecast the launch of a new Russian psychological operation about opening a new front in the region, aiming to "stir up mass panic" in Ukrainian society.

"We expect a series of provocative statements by the top leadership of Russia and Belarus threatening Ukraine soon," the statement said.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own troops directly to hostilities.

Russian forces launched an attempted invasion of Kyiv from Belarus in early 2022 but suffered a defeat and were forced to pull back.