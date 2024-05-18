Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Border security, Donald Tusk
Edit post

Polish PM: Warsaw to spend $2.5 billion to secure Russia, Belarus border

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2024 5:27 PM 2 min read
Polish border guards near the new fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Nowdziel on June 30, 2022, in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Poland plans to invest 10 billion zlotys ($2.55 billion) in strengthening its borders with Russia and Belarus to deter potential aggression, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on May 18, according to Bloomberg.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the beginning of Russia's all-out war in February 2022 and has served as a transit hub for weapon deliveries to Ukraine from its Western allies.

Following the full-scale invasion, Poland's relations with Russian ally Belarus have deteriorated. Warsaw has also for several years accused Belarus of deliberately pushing migrants into Poland in order to pressure the EU over sanctions, a charge Belarus has denied.

Tusk first announced his plans to fortify Poland's entire eastern border with Belarus due to a growing "hybrid war" and illegal migration on May 11.

background
background
Subscribe to newsletter
Belarus Weekly

Poland's eastern border also includes Ukraine, Lithuania, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The plan, which Tusk named "East Shield," involves the construction of new fortifications, fences, changes to the terrain, and special forest plantations along the 400-kilometer (249 miles) land border, Bloomberg reported.

"We want our border to be safe during peace and be impassable during war," Tusk said at a military event in Krakow, adding that the government has already begun working on the project.

The premier also reportedly said that next week he would announce the government's actions aimed at combating sabotage and diversion risk from Russia.

His statement comes after a Polish judge left Poland for Belarus and said he intended to apply for political asylum due to his "disagreement" with the Polish government's policies.

The event prompted Tusk to call an emergency meeting of the country's special services to discuss alleged Russian and Belarusian infiltration of the Polish state apparatus.

Opinion: Russia’s war may have opened Pandora’s box for Belarus
As Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine rages on, the stability of neighboring Belarus, which has been backing Russia’s aggression, appears to be fracturing. Has Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression opened a Pandora’s box for a regime that is practically a remote wing of the Kreml…
The Kyiv IndependentSławomir Sierakowski
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.