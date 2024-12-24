Skip to content
Kyiv to simplify procurement of drones, electronic warfare equipment

by Abbey Fenbert December 25, 2024 12:43 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian drone operator pilots an attack drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2024 (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers on Dec. 24 approved a resolution to simplify the procurement of domestically produced drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

Umerov's announcement follows recent changes in the leadership and reporting structure of Ukraine's drone-buying initiative.

The resolution establishes a permanent procedure for the procurement of domestically manufactured drones and EW equipment, Umerov said, ensuring a "faster, more transparent, more efficient" process.

Military commanders will now be able to purchase tactical-level drones and EW equipment without complicated bureaucratic approvals, Umerov said.  

Military units can also enter into preexisting agreements between procurement agencies and the Defense Ministry and Communications Service, Umerov said. This will allow units to access weapons more quickly and at competitive rates.

"From now on, the military will be able to plan their needs more effectively, and manufacturers will be able to focus on technological development and scaling up production," Umerov said.

Domestic drone development plays a key role in Ukraine's defense strategy. Currently, 90% of the drones the military uses on the battlefield are produced in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government in April launched the Brave1 initiative to invest in defense tech companies developing EW and unmanned systems.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
