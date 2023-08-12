Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minister: Ukraine allocates $225,000 to fund 15 'revolutionary' defense tech products

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 12, 2023 1:33 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on a work trip in Lviv Oblast on June 30, 2023. (Photo: Fedorov/Telegram)
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Aug. 12 that Ukraine has allocated $225,000 to fund 15 "revolutionary" defense tech products.

They include drones resistant to electronic warfare, remote control robots, systems for the search and identification of mines, and AI tools for analysis.

The funding is provided under the Brave1 government initiative, which was launched in April to invest in defense tech innovations that can be utilized by the Ukrainian military, as well as serve as a platform to connect the industry's stakeholders.

"Technology and innovation play a key role in modern warfare," Fedorov wrote on Telegram. "They help bring victory closer and preserve the most valuable thing — the lives of our soldiers."

Fifteen more projects are in the process of making agreements with the government to receive $235,000 of funding.

Fedorov once again encouraged those who have innovative defense tech ideas to apply for government support.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
