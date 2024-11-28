Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Ukraine maintains 'good dialogue' with potential Trump's peace envoy, Kyiv says

by Kateryna Denisova November 28, 2024 8:55 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv maintains "a good dialogue" with retired U.S. General Keith Kellogg, who was nominated for the post of a special Ukraine peace envoy, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Nov. 28.

"Keith Kellogg is not a new person for Ukraine. The Embassy of Ukraine in the U.S. has maintained close ties with him, in particular within the framework of expert diplomacy in recent years, and has developed and maintained a good dialogue with him during this time,” Tykhyi told journalists in Kyiv.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped Kellogg for Ukraine peace envoy on Nov. 27, proposing him as a person who potentially can lead negotiations on an end to Russia's full-scale war.

"We welcome his nomination for this important mission," Tykhyi said.

In June, Reuters reported that Kellogg and another Trump's top advisor, Frederick H. Fleitz, proposed a plan that would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agreed to hold peace negotiations with Russia.

The two also reportedly proposed to freeze the front lines in their current position and take Ukraine's NATO accession off the table.

Kellogg, 80, previously served as the executive secretary and chief of staff of the U.S. National Security Council in the first Trump administration. He also was a top advisor to then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian delegations have met with Kellogg on several occasions. Kellogg also was present at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Washington during President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech earlier in July.

"We are looking forward to working with him, to even more active interaction with him in his new role. We will cooperate, we will establish contact with him," Tykhyi added.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
