Ukraine in control of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russian official tells Putin

Ukraine is in control of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast, one week after launching a surprise attack into Russian territory, regional authorities said on Aug. 12.

Speaking in a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the ongoing situation in the region, Alexey Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, described it as "difficult."

"Today, 28 settlements are under enemy control," he said, in comments reported by Russian state media, adding the incursion was up to 12 kilometres deep along a 40km front.

The Ukrainian military launched a surprise incursion across the border into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, bringing regular Ukrainian forces into Russia for the first time.

Smirnov's statement is the first official comment from either side on the status of territorial control in the region.

While Ukrainian officials and military command have so far not officially commented on the operation in Kursk Oblast, media have been forced to rely on limited and questionable information circulated by Russian Telegram channels and videos of Ukrainian forces that often surface anonymously.

In these conditions, it has so far remained unclear not only what territory Ukrainian forces hold, but whether they plan to dig in and fortify a new front line inside Russia, or eventually return across the border.

Although reinforcements sent by Moscow have begun to arrive on the battlefield, Ukraine has reportedly continued to advance farther into Kursk Oblast.

Russian authorities have been forced to announce widening civilian evacuation measures in a number of districts bordering Ukraine.

Smirnov told Putin that 121,000 people had so far been evacuated and another 59,000 needed to leave.

Earlier on Aug. 12, Smirnov said those living in the Belovsky district located on the border with Ukraine were being advised to evacuate.

"I instructed the regional Ministry of Transport to prepare additional transport; buses are already on duty in safe areas," he said.

"The main thing now is to promptly notify residents of populated areas about the opportunity to leave the area."

Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups reportedly entered the territory of the Belovsky district overnight on Aug. 11.

According to head of the district, Nikolai Volobuev, the group's appearance created "a lot of panic" in the Belovsky district.

He described the current situation as "stable, but very tense."

A few hours before the evacuation in Belovsky district was announced, Belgorod Oblast Governor Viacheslav Gladkov said residents of the neighboring Krasnoyaruzhsky District would be evacuated due to reported activity of the Ukrainian army in the area.

Russian authorities on Aug. 9 introduced a so-called "counter-terrorism operation" in Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod oblasts, located on the Ukrainian border, in response to Ukraine's incursion.

Earlier on Aug. 9, Russia's Defense Ministry said it was sending additional military equipment to Kursk Oblast's Sudzha district, 10 kilometers (6 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

The Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS reported on Aug. 10 that over 76,000 residents of Kursk Oblast had been evacuated due to the ongoing fighting.

At the same time, some have taken to social media to complain about the inadequate efforts from authorities to help residents evacuate and a lack of resources for those who have already done so.