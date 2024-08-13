Sumy hospital damaged in Russian missile attack, blackouts reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been injured after a Russian missile strike damaged a hospital building and energy infrastructure in the north-eastern city of Sumy, regional authorities said on Aug. 13.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration said earlier in the morning that Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in the city, located some 30 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

A later post on Telegram said "a power line, gas pipeline, a hospital building, and several cars" had been damaged in the strike, adding that one person had been injured.

"Part of the population of the city of Sumy remained without electricity and gas supply," it added.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine last week launched a surprise incursion.

A few days after the launch of the attack, Russian troops significantly increased the use of guided aerial bombs near the border areas of Sumy Oblast, Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said.

About 20,000 people need to be evacuated from settlements in the Oblast, Ukraine's National Police said on Aug. 9.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 of the 38 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 13, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Russia's Kursk Oblast, while two ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh Oblast, according to the Air Force.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy oblasts.