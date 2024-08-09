Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Pokrovsk is now 16 km from front line, UK Defense Ministry says

by Daria Svitlyk and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 3:12 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier gets off a tank at a rear position after attacking Russian positions in the direction of Pokrovsk, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 20, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Recent Russian advances have placed the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast within approximately 16 kilometers from the current front line, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its intelligence update on Aug. 9.

"﻿Russian Ground Forces have continued conducting offensive operations along multiple areas of the front line, with Russia achieving further tactical advances," the ministry said.

After Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed, Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction, President Volodymyr Zelensky told French media on July 30.

Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian Forces that supports their operations in Donetsk Oblast.

As Russian forces concentrate more of their recourses on the offensive in Donetsk Oblast, the situation in the area in the Pokrovsk direction remains "extremely challenging," Kyiv acknowledged.

Russian forces have been slowly but consistently gaining ground in Donetsk Oblast, and the front-line areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk have borne the brunt of attacks in recent weeks.

Ukraine war latest: Pokrovsk is Russia’s main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says
Key developments on Aug. 1: * Pokrovsk became Russia’s main target after Kharkiv push failed, Zelensky says * Russia suffers big losses but has ‘minor gains’ on eastern front, Syrskyi says * Ukraine received 6 F-16s from Netherlands, The Times reports * Defense Ministry to purchase Ukrainian-ma…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Daria Svitlyk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
