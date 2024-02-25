Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Western aid, War, Dmytro Kuleba
Kuleba: 'Ukraine fatigue' is not based on evidence

by Rachel Amran February 26, 2024 12:45 AM 3 min read
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' forum in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo by Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The narrative about 'Ukraine fatigue' is not based on evidence, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Kyiv Independent at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

He said that Ukraine's allies are not fatigued in their support of Ukraine and that this narrative is wrongly amplified by members of the media.

"The panel I participated in Munich was called "Ukraine Fatigue," Kuleba stated. "But no one talked about Ukraine fatigue, except for Nancy Pelosi, who said: 'Why is this the title of the panel if there is no fatigue? Why are you imposing this narrative?' This is the main thing. This is a story that, unfortunately, experts and the media play along with...The Ukraine fatigue narrative is not evidence-based."

Kuleba also emphasized that European countries have demonstrated an absolute understanding of the decisions that need to be made in order to support Ukraine. The U.S., the Foreign Minister said, is not yet able to provide concrete information about future aid.

"The Europeans should be praised, they demonstrate an absolute understanding that we need to speed up and make concrete decisions...America is a separate story. The situation is complicated, and everyone says that everything will be fine, but no one says when."

Zelensky: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russia’s war
Around 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been recorded as killed by Russia’s war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

High-ranking Ukrainian officials met to discuss Ukraine’s future at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum on Feb. 25, one day after the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war.

Just one week before, Ukraine's allies met with top political leadership at the Munich Security Conference. Numerous European countries announced further aid packages around the time of the conference.

The United States, however, continues to drag its feet on a foreign aid bill that would allocate more than $60 billion in financial and military assistance to Kyiv.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to put the bill to a vote in the U.S. House, instead declaring recess until the end of February.

Delays in U.S. aid have already had an impact on the ground in Ukraine. The loss of Avdiivka, a Donetsk Oblast city that has faced Russian attacks since 2014, was linked to shortages in artillery shells and other supplies provided by the West.

Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?
I am an American military veteran, callsign “Jackie,” and I am writing from Donbas in Ukraine. I am originally from Orange County, California. I served in the U.S. military for eight years, stationed in Colorado, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. I also worked as a contractor at the
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Roberts
Author: Rachel Amran
7:21 PM

Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."
6:23 PM

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.