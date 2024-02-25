Skip to content
Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years

by Dominic Culverwell February 25, 2024 7:21 PM 2 min read
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's commander in chief, during the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' forum in Kyiv, Ukraine. Feb. 25, 2024. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s strategic goals for 2024 remain the same as before, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the Kyiv Independent at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

He said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."

“In 2022-2023, they failed to do so, and in 2024 they will not be able to do so either,” Budanov said.

The "Ukraine. Year 2024"  forum discussed achieving Ukraine’s goals in the war, developing its defense and security forces, implementing Ukraine’s peace formula, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, security guarantees, the status of its military-industrial complex, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

Addressing concerns that Russia may have Iranian missiles, Budanov told reporters that Moscow currently has none and is unlikely to do so in the future.

He noted that the confidence of Russia’s leaders has been shaken due to recent attacks on Russian territory. He also expressed the belief that Ukraine will destroy the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

However, Budanov noted that Russia has adapted to Ukraine’s current systems and changing tactics. He claimed this can only be overcome by “significant volumes” of long-range weapons from the West.

When asked if Kyiv has a backup plan if the U.S. fails to deliver the $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, Budanov said Ukraine “doesn’t need a plan B.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Feb. 20. that the U.S. can start delivering defense aid to Ukraine "pretty quickly" once Congress passes a foreign aid bill allocating $60 billion to Kyiv.

Delays in U.S. aid have already had an impact on the ground in Ukraine. The loss of Avdiivka, a Donetsk Oblast city that has faced Russian attacks since 2014, was linked to shortages in artillery shells and other supplies provided by the West.

When asked how many Ukrainian soldiers were captured in Avdiivka, Budanov said that the number is small and “not thousands or hundreds.”

Kamyshin: Ukraine’s capabilities for 2024 are 6 times higher than 2023
Ukraine’s capabilities for 2024 are six times higher than they were in 2023, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said at the “Ukraine. Year 2024.” forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dominic Culverwell
