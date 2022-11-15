Kuleba: Russia’s terror can only be stopped with weapons

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s mass strike on Ukrainian cities on Nov. 15 is what Moscow “has to say on the issue of peace talks.”



Kuleba urged other countries not to offer Ukraine to accept Russian ultimatums as its “terror can only be stopped with the strength of our weapons and principles.”

Russian troops launched a mass air strike across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure in the afternoon of Nov. 15. Explosions were reported in at least 11 out of 24 Ukrainian oblasts.

The attack is Russia's fourth mass air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, and Oct. 31. They resulted in mass power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

