Kuleba: Moscow uses false pretext to block grain corridor

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Oct. 29 that Ukraine had warned of Russia's plans to ruin the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Kuleba urged other countries "to demand Russia to stop its 'hunger games' and recommit to its obligations."

"Now Moscow uses a false pretext to block the grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people," Kuleba said.

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced the Kremlin was suspending the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was set to expire on Nov. 22.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Russia was suspending the deal over a drone attack on the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Oct. 29.

The deal, reached in July, allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea ports.

Russia blamed Ukraine for sending nine drones that allegedly hit and damaged a minesweeper and a dam in Sevastopol.

Last week, Moscow said it was taking issues with some elements of the deal, complaining that it wasn't giving proper treatment to Russian grain and fertilizer exports. However, EU and U.S. sanctions don't apply to Russian grain and fertilizers exports.