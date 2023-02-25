Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Kuleba says ISW director is sure of Ukraine's victory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 11:54 PM 1 min read
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meets with Kimberly Kagan, the director of the Institute for the Study of War, on Feb. 25, 2023, during his trip to Brussels, the Hague, and New York. (Dmytro Kuleba/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War is sure that Ukraine will win the war, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote after meeting ISW director Kimberly Kagan on Feb. 25.

The ISW is an American think-tank that publishes widely-read detailed daily updates about the fighting in Ukraine.

However, a Feb. 24 opinion from the ISW stated that "we cannot yet assume a Ukrainian victory... and do not know how this war will end."

Kuleba met with Kagan during his trip to Brussels, the Hague, and New York.

"It was nice to hear from Kimberly that ISW is convinced of Ukraine's victory," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

The ISW believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to ever stop wanting to take over Ukraine, as he has been trying to do for decades, first through politics, then partial and finally, full-scale invasion.

ISW: Moscow did not comment on anniversary of its war likely due to failed objectives
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
