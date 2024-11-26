Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Dmytro Kuleba, Long-range missiles, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Ex-Minister Kuleba calls out Joe Rogan over 'freaking at Ukrainians,' asks for 'real conversation'

by Boldizsar Gyori November 26, 2024 12:06 PM 2 min read
Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels, Belgium, on Aug. 29, 2024. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Nov. 25 called out Joe Rogan for not allowing a pro-Ukrainian voice into his podcast after the popular U.S. podcaster lashed out against Ukraine over supposedly "starting World War III."

"Freaking at Ukrainians without giving them a chance to speak isn’t a fair fight," Kuleba wrote on X.

"If you ever feel like having a real conversation, let’s sit down and chat about anything Ukraine-related – dragons included. You know your stuff, I know mine. Cigars on me," he added.

Kuleba's rebuke follows that of former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, who accused Rogan of "repeating Russian propaganda" after the U.S. podcaster lambasted Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia.

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters in the world, with over 18 million followers on YouTube.

In his recent episode, Rogan voiced fears that outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision on long-range strikes could lead to World War III.

"How are you allowed to do that when you are on your way out. Like people don’t want you to be there anymore, maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president. The whole thing is nuts," Rogan said in a recent episode.

During the electoral campaign, Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, who criticized military aid for Ukraine and said he would bring both sides to the negotiating table. The Biden administration has sought to speed up military support for Kyiv before Trump takes office in January.

"(Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F**k you, man. You f**king people are about to start World War III," Rogan said.

Kuleba has been in office between 2020 and September 2024. He has been at the forefront of Ukraine's efforts to engage its international allies and secure new partnerships since the beginning of the full-scale war.

‘You’re repeating Russian propaganda,’ Ukrainian boxing champion Klitschko responds to Joe Rogan
“You talk about sending American weapons to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the Third World War. Putin’s Russia is in trouble, so Putin wants to scare you and people like you,” Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko said.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
