'You're repeating Russian propaganda,' Ukrainian boxing champion Klitschko responds to Joe Rogan

by Boldizsar Gyori November 25, 2024 1:43 PM 2 min read
Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko attends the 2024 Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16, 2024, in Munich, Germany. The conference is bringing together political and defense leaders from all over the world. It is taking place as Russia's war in Ukraine will soon enter its third year, and the conflict in Gaza continues to grind on. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko on Nov. 24 accused Joe Rogan of echoing Russian propaganda after the U.S. podcaster lambasted Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia.

"You talk about sending American weapons to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to World War III. (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia is in trouble, so Putin wants to scare you and people like you. His war was supposed to last three days. It lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of Ukrainians," Klitschko said in the video.

Rogan, one of the most popular podcasters in the U.S. with over 18 million followers on YouTube, criticized the outgoing Biden administration for allowing Ukraine to strike with Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles deep into Russian territory earlier this month.

The podcaster voiced fears that the decision could lead to World War III.

"How are you allowed to do that when you are on your way out. Like people don’t want you to be there anymore, maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former president. The whole thing is nuts," Rogan said in a recent episode.

During the electoral campaign, Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, who has criticized military aid to Ukraine and said he would bring both sides to the negotiating table. The Biden administration has sought to speed up military support for Kyiv before Trump takes office in January.

"Zelensky says Putin is terrified. Fuck you, man. You fucking people are about to start World War III," Rogan said.

In his video, Klitschko asked for an invitation to Rogan’s podcast to counter his views on Ukraine and Russia.

"If you invite me to your podcasts, we could discuss (our misunderstandings) like free men," Klitschko said at the end of the video.

Trump’s top security pick calls for end to escalation in Ukraine
“We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it,” Mike Waltz, Trump’s nominee for national security adviser, said on Nov. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
