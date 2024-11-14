Trump wants to bring Ukraine, Russia to negotiating table, national security advisor nominee says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table to end the war, Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for a national security advisor, told Voice of America (Voa) on Nov. 13.

Speaking to a VoA correspondent, the Florida Congressman said that Trump is interested in ending the war instead of continuing it. Waltz stressed that Washington's future policy does not depend on him but on Trump's decisions.

Trump has pledged to end Russia's war against Ukraine "within 24 hours" once reelected without explaining how he plans to achieve it. Multiple media reports indicated that this plan might entail freezing the war, suspending Ukraine's NATO accession, and establishing a demilitarized zone in the east of the country.

Russia and Ukraine have not held direct talks since the unsuccessful negotiations in Belarus and Turkey in early 2022. Publicly, there appears to be little room for compromise as Kyiv has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, while Russia has little reason to negotiate as it currently holds the upper hand on the battlefield.

Waltz is set to replace Jake Sullivan in the senior White House advisory role. In this position, he will brief Trump on main security issues and have a chance to influence key policy decisions.

Trump's nominee has previously expressed reservations about continued extensive U.S. military aid to Ukraine, arguing that European nations should increase their support to ensure regional stability. His stance includes backing a peace plan aimed at drawing Ukraine closer to Western alliances while diplomatically isolating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This view, while reflective of a significant portion of Republican thought, contrasts with positions held by many Senate Republicans and most Democrats who continue to advocate for sustained or increased aid to Ukraine.

Trump's cabinet picks have been met with mixed reactions in Ukraine. While some officials and observers reacted to Waltz and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio with "moderate optimism," other choices sparked surprise and even concern.

The president-elect tapped military veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the Defense Department, a move that stunned Pentagon officials.

Trump's nomination of openly Ukraine-skeptic ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to the position of director of national intelligence is also not a positive signal for the besieged country.

The former Congresswoman and Army National Guard veteran has echoed Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, attributing the cause not to Moscow but to the Biden administration's failure to acknowledge "Russia’s legitimate security concerns."