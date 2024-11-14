Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Negotiations, Donald Trump
Edit post

Trump wants to bring Ukraine, Russia to negotiating table, national security advisor nominee says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2024 11:05 AM 3 min read
Michael Waltz speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table to end the war, Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for a national security advisor, told Voice of America (Voa) on Nov. 13.

Speaking to a VoA correspondent, the Florida Congressman said that Trump is interested in ending the war instead of continuing it. Waltz stressed that Washington's future policy does not depend on him but on Trump's decisions.

Trump has pledged to end Russia's war against Ukraine "within 24 hours" once reelected without explaining how he plans to achieve it. Multiple media reports indicated that this plan might entail freezing the war, suspending Ukraine's NATO accession, and establishing a demilitarized zone in the east of the country.

Russia and Ukraine have not held direct talks since the unsuccessful negotiations in Belarus and Turkey in early 2022. Publicly, there appears to be little room for compromise as Kyiv has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, while Russia has little reason to negotiate as it currently holds the upper hand on the battlefield.

Waltz is set to replace Jake Sullivan in the senior White House advisory role. In this position, he will brief Trump on main security issues and have a chance to influence key policy decisions.

Trump's nominee has previously expressed reservations about continued extensive U.S. military aid to Ukraine, arguing that European nations should increase their support to ensure regional stability. His stance includes backing a peace plan aimed at drawing Ukraine closer to Western alliances while diplomatically isolating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Trump’s Pete Hegseth appointment, Ukraine reacts cautiously to cabinet picks
Ukrainians awoke on Nov. 13 to news that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had tapped Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary — the most eyebrow-raising appointment announced so far by the incoming administration of Kyiv’s top Western ally. Some in the U.S. expressed shock at the
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta

This view, while reflective of a significant portion of Republican thought, contrasts with positions held by many Senate Republicans and most Democrats who continue to advocate for sustained or increased aid to Ukraine.

Trump's cabinet picks have been met with mixed reactions in Ukraine. While some officials and observers reacted to Waltz and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio with "moderate optimism," other choices sparked surprise and even concern.

The president-elect tapped military veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the Defense Department, a move that stunned Pentagon officials.

Trump's nomination of openly Ukraine-skeptic ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to the position of director of national intelligence is also not a positive signal for the besieged country.

The former Congresswoman and Army National Guard veteran has echoed Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, attributing the cause not to Moscow but to the Biden administration's failure to acknowledge "Russia’s legitimate security concerns."

What we know about Trump’s plans for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine
Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia’s war “in 24 hours.” What is his plan?
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:00 AM

I can't imagine Trump abandoning Ukraine, Polish president says.

"President Donald Trump — I cannot imagine that he would allow Russia to destroy Ukraine, a Ukraine in which the United States, in which the American taxpayer, for whose money President Donald Trump will soon be held accountable when he takes office, has invested such huge amounts,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.
5:04 AM

Senate Republicans pick John Thune as new majority leader.

In previous statements, Thune has expressed support for Ukraine, including backing continued U.S. aid to Kyiv amid a Republican-led congressional obstruction campaign. Recently, he has promised to cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump.
12:36 AM  (Updated: )

Trump nominates loyal backer Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Republican Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida as the next U.S. attorney general. Gaetz's selection will need further confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.
7:31 PM

Putin cuts payments for wounded in war against Ukraine.

The current maximum amount of compensation is 3 million rubles (nearly $29,000), but the severity of the injury is not considered for its allocation. The change approved by Putin classifies injuries into three categories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.