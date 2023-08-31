Kuleba in Spain for meeting of EU foreign ministers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is attending an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Spain on Aug. 31, as the last stop on his tour of three European countries this week. He was previously in France and the Czech Republic.

Kuleba met with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in Toledo. The two discussed opening Ukraine's EU accession talks and expanding Spain's military aid to Ukraine.

The minister also congratulated Spain on its presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The presidency rotates among European Union member states every six months. Spain has declared strengthening European unity as one of its focus areas for its term, which lasts from July 1 to Dec. 31.

Albares posted a photo of himself and Kuleba on Twitter with the caption "productive meeting with my good friend," and added that it was a "pleasure to have you in Spain to discuss issues of crucial importance for the security of Europe."

A photo posted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares of himself and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Toledo, Spain, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo: Jose Manuel Albares / Twitter)

The country is hosting an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Toledo today. The peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among the items on the meeting's agenda.

The Peace Formula was announced in November 2022, when Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine at the G20 summit.

Kuleba landed in Toledo with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. He had been in France on Aug. 30 for an official visit, during which he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the minister, their conversation concerned "further military support, expanding the Peace Formula coalition and (Ukraine's) grain exports to countries in Africa and beyond."

The minister was earlier in the Czech Republic as the first stop of his tour on Aug. 28, where he was hosted by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.