Kuleba meets Macron during France visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met French President Emmanuel Macron on Aug. 30 during Kuleba's official trip to France.

According to the minister, their conversation concerned "further military support, expanding the Peace Formula coalition and (Ukraine's) grain exports to countries in Africa and beyond."

Yesterday on Aug. 29, Kuleba met his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, who reaffirmed France's backing for Kyiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion: "This support will continue and intensify as long as needed to defeat the Russian aggression."

The trip comes as part of Kuleba's tour to three European countries this week: France, Czechia, and Spain. The minister was earlier hosted by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in Prague on Aug. 28 and is scheduled to arrive in Toledo, Spain on Aug. 31 to attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The negotiations held on the trip, according to the foreign ministry, are to focus on weapons supplies, namely air defenses, Kyiv's path toward the EU, the upcoming Global Peace Summit, and the promotion of Ukraine's peace formula.