Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kuleba meets Macron during France visit

by Martin Fornusek August 30, 2023 5:58 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) meets French President Emmanuel Macron (R) during Kuleba's official visit to France, Aug. 30, 2023. (Source: Dmytro Kuleba/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met French President Emmanuel Macron on Aug. 30 during Kuleba's official trip to France.

According to the minister, their conversation concerned "further military support, expanding the Peace Formula coalition and (Ukraine's) grain exports to countries in Africa and beyond."

Yesterday on Aug. 29, Kuleba met his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, who reaffirmed France's backing for Kyiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion: "This support will continue and intensify as long as needed to defeat the Russian aggression."

The trip comes as part of Kuleba's tour to three European countries this week: France, Czechia, and Spain. The minister was earlier hosted by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in Prague on Aug. 28 and is scheduled to arrive in Toledo, Spain on Aug. 31 to attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The negotiations held on the trip, according to the foreign ministry, are to focus on weapons supplies, namely air defenses, Kyiv's path toward the EU, the upcoming Global Peace Summit, and the promotion of Ukraine's peace formula.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.