Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: EU reaches consensus on Ukraine's membership bid

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 2, 2023 10:14 PM 2 min read
Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a common press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (not pictured) on Oct. 2, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has reached a consensus regarding Ukraine's membership in the bloc, which is "only a matter of time," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Oct. 2, as reported by European Pravda.

"Everyone is determined to move forward with maximum speed, considering all the reforms that Ukraine has carried out, is carrying out, and will carry out," Kuleba said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv.

"Our key signal was as follows: We will implement all seven key recommendations of the European Commission to launch membership negotiations," the official told the press conference.

"We expect to be evaluated honestly, transparently, without additional conditions. And the atmosphere (of the meeting) shows that we have a consensus on this issue."

German Foreign Minister: EU will soon extend ‘from Lisbon to Luhansk’
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also emphasized the need for Ukraine’s allies to increase the strength of a “winter protection umbrella” in order to alleviate the disruptions associated with the Russian military’s attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Foreign ministers of all 27 EU member states arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Oct. 2 to meet outside the union for the first time.

The officials reportedly addressed Ukraine's accession to the EU, military support for Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression, and tightening sanctions against Moscow.

On Sept. 26, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Ukrainian government has implemented all seven steps recommended by the European Commission for EU accession talks to begin.

European leaders granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, 2022, in a historic step on the long and difficult path to EU membership. There is no timeline set for the accession process, and it may take years to complete.

Borrell in Kyiv: EU support for Ukraine has reached 85 billion euros
This includes 25 billion euros in military aid and 60 billion euros in humanitarian aid, Borrell said during his visit to Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.