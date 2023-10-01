Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Borrell in Kyiv: EU support for Ukraine has reached 85 billion euros

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 2, 2023 12:02 AM 2 min read
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the von der Leyen Commission, stands in the European Parliament building and speaks. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The total amount of European Union's aid to Ukraine has reached 85 billion euros, Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign policy and security, said at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv on Oct. 1, according to the Ukrainian public broadcaster, Suspilne.

The sum includes 25 billion euros in military aid and 60 billion euros in humanitarian aid.

Borrell added that he held "a constructive meeting" with the recently appointed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during which they discussed the country's urgent military needs, such as ammunition and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

"It has been a meeting to identify the priorities with the defense minister. To tell him what we are doing and what more we could do," Borrell said.

The day before, on Sept. 30, EU chief diplomat Borrell visited the Ukrainian southern city of Odesa, which he said "should be in the headlines for its vibrant culture spirit, but instead marks the news as frequent target of (Vladimir) Putin's war."

"The EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Borrell said in a video recorded in Odesa's Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, which was heavily damaged by a Russian missile in July.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
