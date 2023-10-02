Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
German Foreign Minister: EU will soon extend ‘from Lisbon to Luhansk’

by Nate Ostiller October 2, 2023 2:20 PM 2 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks with media prior to the EU-Ukraine Foreign Minister's meeting in Kyiv on Oct. 2, 2023. Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In comments at the beginning of the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Oct. 2, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she envisions the EU will soon extend from "Lisbon to Luhansk."

Luhansk is the easternmost regional capital of Ukraine, occupied by Russia since 2014.

Reiterating earlier promises from the EU officials to admit Ukraine to the bloc, Baerbock said that "with every village, with every meter that Ukraine liberates, with every meter in which it rescues its people, it is also paving its way to the European Union.”

European leaders granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23, 2022, in a historic step on the long and difficult path to EU membership. There is no timeline set for the accession process, and it may take years to complete. Entry into to the EU is not a foregone conclusion once a country receives candidate status.

Baerbock also emphasized the need for Ukraine's allies to increase the strength of a "winter protection umbrella" in order to alleviate the disruptions associated with the Russian military's attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Russian forces started targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure last fall, plunging the country into widespread blackouts over the winter, causing millions of dollars in damage, and killing civilians.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on Sept. 3 that Ukraine was strengthening its air defense to prepare for Russia's potential mass attacks on critical infrastructure facilities this fall.

Baerbock was in Kyiv as part of a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers. It's the first occasion in which such a joint meeting is held outside of the EU.

EU foreign ministers convene in Kyiv
“We are convening a historic meeting of EU Foreign Ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU,” Josep Borrell wrote on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
