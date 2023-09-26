Shmyhal: Government implements 7 steps needed for EU accession talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

The government has approved the "Unity in Diversity" State Target Program, and therefore has implemented all seven steps recommended by the European Commission for European Union accession talks to begin, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Sept. 26.

A State Target Program involves deploying a range of measures to solve "the most important problems" facing the development of Ukraine, using funds from the state budget, the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, explains.

The "Unity in Diversity" State Target Program focuses on creating optimal conditions for ensuring the rights and opportunities of Ukraine's national minorities and indigenous people, Shymal said.

Shmyhal was referring to the seven recommendations outlined by the European Commission that Ukraine should implement before starting the negotiation process to become a member of the European Union.

These recommendations include reforms to the Constitutional Court, the media, anti-corruption organs, and the country's legal framework for national minorities.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and was granted candidacy status in June 2022. On Feb. 11, 2023, Zelensky said that Ukraine wanted to become a member in two years.

In August, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that she does not expect the government to be able to completely fulfill all seven EU recommendations by October.

However, Kyiv should be able to ensure the implementation of all agreed legislative and institutional steps by then, allowing for the accession talks to start by the end of 2023, she added.