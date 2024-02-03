Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 of 14 Russian drones launched overnight

by Olena Goncharova February 3, 2024 7:58 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukrainian air defense destroyed nine of the 14 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and from Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported on Feb. 3.

At least two Kh-59 missiles were launched from Russia's Belgorod region against Ukraine overnight on Feb. 3, according to the Ukrainian military.

From the onset of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has utilized Crimea and other occupied territories in Ukraine as launch sites for missiles and other weapons targeting Ukraine.

Most of the drones were targeting energy infrastructure sites in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defense forces destroyed nine drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that some of the attack drones hit the Kryvyi Rih district, resulting in two fires which left almost 15,000 people in the area without electricity.

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Author: Olena Goncharova
1:54 AM

3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
