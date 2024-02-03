Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 of 14 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense destroyed nine of the 14 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and from Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Air Force reported on Feb. 3.

At least two Kh-59 missiles were launched from Russia's Belgorod region against Ukraine overnight on Feb. 3, according to the Ukrainian military.

From the onset of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has utilized Crimea and other occupied territories in Ukraine as launch sites for missiles and other weapons targeting Ukraine.

Most of the drones were targeting energy infrastructure sites in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defense forces destroyed nine drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that some of the attack drones hit the Kryvyi Rih district, resulting in two fires which left almost 15,000 people in the area without electricity.