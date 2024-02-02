Update: All miners trapped after Kryvyi Rih drone attack rescued

This audio is created with AI assistance

All of the 113 miners who were trapped in two mines following a Russian drone strike against Kryvyi Rih on Feb. 2 were brought to the surface, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih defense council.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack at Ukraine's central and southern oblasts overnight on Feb. 2. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian drones also damaged an electrical substation and caused power outages.

"All 113 miners are on the surface. Thank you to the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service, the management and labor teams of KZHRK (Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant) and Arcelor," Vilkul said on his Telegram channel.

Suspilne reported at about 3:30 a.m. that explosions had been heard in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrenergo announced a few hours later that one of their substations had been hit in the attack, leaving homes and businesses in the city without power.

About 100,000 users lost power after the attack, Vilkul said.

The Energy Ministry said at around 10 a.m. local time that problems with energy supply had been solved.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych reported on Feb. 2 that drones were also launched at the city of Kropyvnytskyi.