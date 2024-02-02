Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Drone strike
Update: All miners trapped after Kryvyi Rih drone attack rescued

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2024 9:57 AM 2 min read
Archive photo: Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Archive photo: Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
All of the 113 miners who were trapped in two mines following a Russian drone strike against Kryvyi Rih on Feb. 2 were brought to the surface, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih defense council.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack at Ukraine's central and southern oblasts overnight on Feb. 2. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian drones also damaged an electrical substation and caused power outages.

"All 113 miners are on the surface. Thank you to the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service, the management and labor teams of KZHRK (Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant) and Arcelor," Vilkul said on his Telegram channel.

Suspilne reported at about 3:30 a.m. that explosions had been heard in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrenergo announced a few hours later that one of their substations had been hit in the attack, leaving homes and businesses in the city without power.

About 100,000 users lost power after the attack, Vilkul said.

The Energy Ministry said at around 10 a.m. local time that problems with energy supply had been solved.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych reported on Feb. 2 that drones were also launched at the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Ukraine news

1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
