Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese, Russian guests at parade marking North Korea's 75th anniversary

North Korea showcased its ties with China and Russia by hosting a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors, according to Sept. 7 state media reports.

The event, held in Pyongyang on Sept. 6, marked North Korea's 75th founding anniversary and highlighted leader Kim Jong Un's efforts to strengthen alliances with Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions with Washington, the Associated Press reported.

The parade took place as speculation grows that Kim Jong Un may soon visit Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, potentially focusing on North Korean arms sales to support Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

North Korea has reportedly sent containers presumably to Russia that could contain as many as more than six million artillery shells. With Russian ammunition stocks running low due to extensive use in Ukraine, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading outside weapons supplier.

China was represented at the celebrations by a delegation led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, while Russia sent a military song and dance ensemble to participate in the event.

South Korean media are speculating that the absence of Russian government officials at Pyongyang's recent celebrations might be tied to preparations for an upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, which Washington expects to take place within the month. Some U.S. reports suggest the meeting could happen as soon as next week.

Putin is scheduled to attend an international forum in Vladivostok from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, the same city where he first met with Kim in 2019. Vladivostok is now considered a likely location for their next summit.

South Korea’s spy agency, in a closed-door briefing informed lawmakers that North Korea and Russia might be planning a surprise route for Kim's visit to avoid media speculation, according to the Associated Press. North Korea has yet to confirm any plans for Kim to travel to Russia.