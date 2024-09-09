The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, North Korean missiles
Edit post

Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese, Russian guests at parade marking North Korea's 75th anniversary

by Olena Goncharova September 9, 2024 4:40 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un awaits the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Airport, early on June 19, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea showcased its ties with China and Russia by hosting a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors, according to Sept. 7 state media reports.

The event, held in Pyongyang on Sept. 6, marked North Korea's 75th founding anniversary and highlighted leader Kim Jong Un's efforts to strengthen alliances with Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions with Washington, the Associated Press reported.

The parade took place as speculation grows that Kim Jong Un may soon visit Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, potentially focusing on North Korean arms sales to support Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

North Korea has reportedly sent containers presumably to Russia that could contain as many as more than six million artillery shells. With Russian ammunition stocks running low due to extensive use in Ukraine, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading outside weapons supplier.

China was represented at the celebrations by a delegation led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, while Russia sent a military song and dance ensemble to participate in the event.

South Korean media are speculating that the absence of Russian government officials at Pyongyang's recent celebrations might be tied to preparations for an upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, which Washington expects to take place within the month. Some U.S. reports suggest the meeting could happen as soon as next week.

Putin is scheduled to attend an international forum in Vladivostok from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, the same city where he first met with Kim in 2019. Vladivostok is now considered a likely location for their next summit.

South Korea’s spy agency, in a closed-door briefing informed lawmakers that North Korea and Russia might be planning a surprise route for Kim's visit to avoid media speculation, according to the Associated Press. North Korea has yet to confirm any plans for Kim to travel to Russia.

‘Rather desperate’ – 5 key takeaways from Putin’s North Korea visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un cemented their growing relationship on June 19, with a parade, a pact and a carefully stage-managed drive in a brand new limousine in Pyongyang. Kim described Putin as the “dearest friend of the Korean people” and said his count…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:56 PM  (Updated: )

Possible gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.