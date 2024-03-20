Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, War, Ukraine
Update: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 5, injures 7

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 6:16 PM 1 min read
A factory in Kharkiv on fire following a Russian strike on March 20, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
Russia launched an attack against Kharkiv on March 20, killing at least five people and injuring seven others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at 5:30 local time.

Explosions were reported in Kharkiv at around 1 p.m. local time. The strike damaged an eight-story building and a factory, where a fire spread across an area of 10,000 square meters.

The head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv Police Serhii Bolvinov said that employee logs are being examined to find out how many people may have been inside the building at the time of the attack.

According to preliminary information, Russia carried out the attack using a Kh-59 cruise missile, Bolvinov said.

All victims were civilians and employees of the factory, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:38 PM

Military: Situation near Robotyne 'in flux' but not critical.

The line of contact near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "in flux," but the situation is "not critical" despite Russian troops assaults in the area, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said on March 20.
