Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

Kallas, Rubio discuss Ukraine in first official phone call

by Sonya Bandouil January 29, 2025 8:01 AM 1 min read
The U.S. national flag, left, flies from a pole beside a European Union (EU) flag outside the European Commission building on Feb. 20, 2017. Illustrative purposes. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Jan. 28 in their first official phone conversation since the Trump administration took office.

"Good call with Sec. Rubio,” Kallas wrote on X.

“We discussed global issues where the EU and U.S. have the same interests, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran’s malign influence, and challenges posed by China."

She also stressed that the EU and the U.S. “are always stronger together," and said that she was eager to meet with Rubio soon to continue discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his team have expressed skepticism about the ongoing financial U.S. support for Ukraine. Notably, Rubio announced a 90-day pause on Jan. 24 regarding all U.S. foreign aid.

Meanwhile, Kallas said on Jan. 9 that the EU is prepared to take a leading role in supporting Ukraine if U.S. backing wanes.

"If the United States is not ready for it, the European Union is ready to take the lead," Kallas said.

China urges Russia, US to cut nuclear arsenals before joining disarmament talks
In a video message to the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire for “denuclearisation” and reiterated his call for trilateral discussions involving the U.S., Russia, and China.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
2:44 PM

EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
