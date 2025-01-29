Kallas, Rubio discuss Ukraine in first official phone call

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Jan. 28 in their first official phone conversation since the Trump administration took office.

"Good call with Sec. Rubio,” Kallas wrote on X.

“We discussed global issues where the EU and U.S. have the same interests, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran’s malign influence, and challenges posed by China."

She also stressed that the EU and the U.S. “are always stronger together," and said that she was eager to meet with Rubio soon to continue discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his team have expressed skepticism about the ongoing financial U.S. support for Ukraine. Notably, Rubio announced a 90-day pause on Jan. 24 regarding all U.S. foreign aid.

Meanwhile, Kallas said on Jan. 9 that the EU is prepared to take a leading role in supporting Ukraine if U.S. backing wanes.

"If the United States is not ready for it, the European Union is ready to take the lead," Kallas said.