News Feed, China, Russia, United States, Nuclear weapons, Donald Trump, Nuclear safety
China urges Russia, US to cut nuclear arsenals before joining disarmament talks

by Olena Goncharova January 29, 2025 1:40 AM 2 min read
A model of a Soviet AN-602 thermonuclear aerial bomb also known as the Tsar Bomb, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever created and tested, sits at the Atom pavilion, a permanent exhibition centre designed to demonstrate Russia's main past and modern achievements of the nuclear power industry, at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNH) in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China urged the United States and Russia on Jan. 28 to "further reduce" their nuclear stockpiles as a necessary step before Beijing would consider joining potential disarmament talks proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a video message to the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Trump expressed his desire for "denuclearisation" and reiterated his call for trilateral discussions involving the U.S., Russia, and China. Following Trump’s address, Russia responded by expressing its willingness to resume bilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations with the U.S. "as soon as possible," adding that "the ball is in the Americans' court."

Together, the U.S. and Russia hold nearly 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons. However, relations between the two nations deteriorated sharply, leading Moscow to withdraw from the last remaining arms control agreement with Washington in 2023.

In a statement to AFP, China’s foreign ministry emphasized that "the two nuclear powers with the largest nuclear arsenals should conscientiously fulfill their special... responsibilities for nuclear disarmament." The ministry added that they "must further substantially reduce their nuclear arsenals, so as to create the necessary conditions for other nuclear-weapon states to join the disarmament process."

Although Beijing claims to support disarmament in principle, it has consistently declined U.S. invitations to join disarmament talks with Russia.

According to estimates from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in 2024, the United States possesses 3,708 nuclear warheads, while Russia has 4,380, excluding retired weapons. China has 500 warheads, 90 more than it had in 2023. France and the United Kingdom follow with 290 and 225 warheads, respectively.

China has reiterated that its nuclear arsenal is solely for "self-defense" and maintains its nuclear forces "at the minimum level required for national security."

‘Stupid, illogical’ — Zelensky blasts Ukraine for relinquishing nuclear arms without strong security guarantees
“It was necessary to exchange (nuclear arms) for real security guarantees, and at the time, that was only NATO. And to be honest, today, it is only NATO,” President Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Foglio.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
