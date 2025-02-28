Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Estonia, Kaja Kallas, NATO, European Union
Edit post

Don't 'give Russia what they want' — Kallas decries taking NATO membership off the table for Ukraine

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 28, 2025 7:24 AM 2 min read
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrives at the 2024 NATO summit in Washington, DC, US on July 10, 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas decried ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine in an interview with AFP published on Feb. 27.

To the dismay of Ukraine and its allies in Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine as a security guarantee against future Russian aggression.

Kallas told AFP during a visit to Washington that there was no reason to offer concessions to Russia before formal peace negotiations even begin, especially given their ongoing occupation of Ukraine.

"My question is, why we should give Russia what they want on top of what they have already done — attacking Ukraine, annexing territory, occupying territory, and now offering something on top of it?"

Kallas likened the proposed concessions to attempts to appease Al Qaeda following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the U.S..

"Consider here in America that after 9/11 you would have sat down with Osama bin Laden and said, 'OK, what else do you want?' I mean, it's unimaginable," she said.

Russia has long advocated against NATO membership for Ukraine and alleged that Ukraine's desire to join the alliance provoked the full-scale invasion — a justification Trump has repeated. Kallas called these claims "totally untrue."

"That is the Russian narrative that we should not buy," she said.

Kallas, the former prime minister of Estonia, said the Baltic country joined NATO because it is "afraid of Russia," with which it shares a border.

"And the only thing that really works — the only security guarantee that works — is NATO's umbrella," she said.

Europe won't be able to assist Ukraine in an eventual peace deal if the White House does not include European nations in the process, the official added.

Kallas has voiced strong support for Ukraine's defense and urged Western partners to maintain a robust alliance against Russian aggression.On Feb. 18 Kallas said

"Russia will try to divide us," Kallas said on Feb. 18 following the U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.

"Let's not walk into their traps. By working together with the U.S., we can achieve a just and lasting peace — on Ukraine's terms."

Amid the shift in U.S. foreign policy, European NATO allies are preparing to send more military aid to Ukraine.

Is Donald Trump a Russian asset? This US author is ‘completely certain’ he is
Questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s possibly shady relationship with Russia and the country’s security services have long swirled, even culminating in a special counsel investigation during his first term in office. Though that investigation found evidence of “extensive criminal activity”…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.