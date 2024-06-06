Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kakhovka Dam, Kherson Oblast, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy
Edit post

Kakhovka power plant could be rebuilt in 6-7 years once liberated, Ukrhydroenergo says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2024 12:20 PM 2 min read
Planet Labs satellite imagery of the Kakhovka Dam and hydroelectric power facility after it was blown up by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Planet Labs PBC)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant may be restored in six or seven years once the territory where it is located is liberated, the head of Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, said in a June 6 interview with the company's press service.

"Then (after the liberation), we will be able to drain the site of the explosion, conduct a survey, and dismantle the destroyed buildings and parts of the Kakhovka hydroelectric complex. And then, we can start rebuilding the station," Syrota said.

Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the adjacent dam exactly one year ago, on June 6, 2023, causing a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

In July 2023, the Ukrainian government approved a resolution to start a reconstruction project at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which will be split into two stages and last two years.

Ukrhydroenergo has lost $138 million in annual revenue from the sale of electricity and additional services because the hydroelectric power plant was destroyed, according to Syrota.

The draining of the Kakhovka reservoir upstream of the dam resulted in unfavorable operating conditions and periodic power restrictions at Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, including its two power stations and other hydroelectric power plants connected to the Dnipro River.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused the loss of 343.2 MW of nameplate capacity and 192 MW of regulating capacity, which are necessary for the operation of Ukraine's energy system, Syrota added.

Russia's destruction of the reservoir has also led to problems with water supply to industrial complexes in southern regions of Ukraine, which partially cover Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts.

In March, Ukrhydroenergo assessed its losses stemming from Russian attacks at 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion). Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam alone has caused over 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in damages.

At least 32 people died in floods caused by the dam explosion in Ukrainian-held territories, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

Russia, in turn, claimed that 59 people died in the territory it occupies, while an Associated Press investigation discovered that in the town of Oleshky alone, the number is at least in the hundreds.

Some villages in occupied Kherson Oblast ‘no longer exist,’ official says
The situation in Oleshky in occupied Kherson Oblast is deteriorating under Russian occupation, and some villages “no longer exist,” Tetiana Hasanenko, the exiled head of Oleshky’s military administration, told Radio Svoboda on April 3.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:18 AM

Author Zhadan joins Ukraine's National Guard.

"I joined the 13th Brigade of the National Guard 'Charter.' I am undergoing training. I serve Ukrainian people," Serhiy Zhadan wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of him from the training.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.