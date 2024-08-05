Skip to content
News Feed, Japan, Bucha, Ukraine, Prosecutor General's Office, Justice
Japan's justice minister arrives in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 10:42 AM 1 min read
Japanese Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi (front right) and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.
Japanese Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi (front right) and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin (front left) visiting a support center for the victims and witnesses of the Bucha massacre in Ukraine on Aug. 5, 2024. (Japanese Embassy in Ukraine/X)
Japanese Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi arrived in Ukraine on Aug. 5 to discuss possible cooperation in judicial reform and the fight against corruption.

Upon arrival, Koizumi met Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and paid a visit to the Bucha victims' memorial. He also visited a coordination center for the victims and witnesses of the massacre carried out in the town by Russian occupation forces in early 2022.

Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

After the town was liberated at the end of March 2022, mass graves with civilians were discovered, and thousands of war crimes were documented, making Bucha a symbol of Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Japan has committed over $12 billion worth of humanitarian, economic, and other assistance to Ukraine since March 2022. Under a security agreement signed in June, Tokyo pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion in 2024 and to continue to support the country throughout the next 10 years.

Koizumi's visit comes only a week after his colleague, Education and Science Minister Masahito Moriyama, arrived in Kyiv to discuss cooperation in cultural and educational spheres.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
