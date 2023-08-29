Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Japanese PM, Zelensky discuss grain exports and peace formula in phone call

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 4:27 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands while holding signed documents during the joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Aug. 29.

The two discussed extending the grain corridor as a way to export Ukrainian agricultural products following Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and repeated attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky added that they also discussed the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is scheduled to be held in Japan next year, according to Zelensky. The 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference was held in London in June.

Zelensky expressed his appreciation to Kishida that the Group of 7 (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine was adopted during the Japanese presidency of the G7.

The G7 security guarantees are meant to be an international framework aimed at bolstering the long-term security of Ukraine and the country’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, present and future.

In return, the G7 declaration says that Ukraine will pass judicial and economic reforms in order to improve democratic governance.

Zelensky also thanked Kishida for his support of Ukraine's peace formula.

Zelensky presented the 10-point peace formula, supported by many Western countries, in November last year. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

Japan expands sanctions on Russia, including ban on hybrid, electric vehicles
The export ban includes vehicles fitted with 1,900 cc engines or greater and vehicles with hybrid and electric motors, Japan’s trade ministry said in a statement.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
