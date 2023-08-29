Japanese PM, Zelensky discuss grain exports and peace formula in phone call

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Aug. 29.

The two discussed extending the grain corridor as a way to export Ukrainian agricultural products following Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and repeated attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky added that they also discussed the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is scheduled to be held in Japan next year, according to Zelensky. The 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference was held in London in June.

Zelensky expressed his appreciation to Kishida that the Group of 7 (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine was adopted during the Japanese presidency of the G7.

The G7 security guarantees are meant to be an international framework aimed at bolstering the long-term security of Ukraine and the country’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, present and future.

In return, the G7 declaration says that Ukraine will pass judicial and economic reforms in order to improve democratic governance.

Zelensky also thanked Kishida for his support of Ukraine's peace formula.

Zelensky presented the 10-point peace formula, supported by many Western countries, in November last year. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.