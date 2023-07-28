Japan expands sanctions on Russia, including ban on hybrid, electric vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan expanded its sanctions on Russia on July 27, in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, banning the export of certain vehicles.

The export ban includes vehicles fitted with 1,900 cc engines or greater, as well as vehicles with hybrid and electric motors, Japan's trade ministry said in a statement.

The expanded sanctions will kick in on Aug. 9.

Other items on the export ban include steel, plastic goods and electronic parts that can be used for military purpose.

Japan's export bans to Russia cover hundreds of items, from vehicle parts to textiles.

The Group of Seven countries met in Japan in May, agreeing to starve Russia of technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine.

However, Russia has continued to be able to import goods that can be used for military-industrial applications by using middleman countries and other sanction-evading shemes.