News Feed
ISW: Ukrainian troops advance as weather worsens

by Abbey Fenbert October 10, 2023 6:08 AM 1 min read
Members of a drone unit of the Ukrainian Army scout for enemy positions in Donetsk Oblast, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and near Bakhmut amidst reports of poor weather conditions, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Oct. 9 report.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the Ukrainian army's Tavria Group fighting on the southern front lines, reported that the counteroffensive gained ground west of Verbove (18 kilometers south of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, southwest of Bakhmut.

Amid reports of these advancements, Russian military commentators claimed that heavy rains near the front are limiting military operations. One report said that the weather impaired visibility, disrupting both Ukrainian and Russian forces' use of reconnaissance drones.

Another report said muddy road conditions obstructed vehicle movements.

The ISW noted that weather conditions vary at different sectors of the front, but overall, conditions are worsening.

Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces, said that heavy rains limited Russian troops' reliance on aviation and drones in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

The ISW has previously reported that the winter season will not stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive, though it will present challenges to certain operations.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
