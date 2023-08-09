Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukrainian military crosses Dnipro; China's stance on Russia cools

by Daria Bevziuk August 9, 2023 7:49 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on a pontoon boat used to cross a river near Lyman, Ukraine, October 2022. (Photo by Laurel Chor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces seem to have crossed defensive lines in Kherson Oblast after a raid across the Dnipro River, though their position remains uncertain, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in its Aug. 8 analysis.

According to the ISW, multiple Russian war bloggers said that around seven boats carrying Ukrainian troops disembarked on the east bank of the Dnipro River, near Kozachi Laheri. They reported that Ukrainian forces managed to breach Russian defenses and push forward by up to 800 meters.

At the same time, head of the Russian-installed administration in the oblast, Vladimir Saldo, played down reports about the Ukrainian landing. He contended that Russian artillery attacks forced the Ukrainian boats to retreat and said there are no Ukrainian troops in the area.

"Saldo was likely purposefully trying to refute claims of Ukrainian presence in this area to avoid creating panic in the already-delicate Russian information space," the ISW writes.

The ISW maintained a position of caution, however, noting the lack of visual evidence that there is a sizable presence of Ukrainian personnel or vehicles near Kozachi Laheri. The current reports suggest a more limited raid across the Dnipro River, rather than a broader Ukrainian operation.

The ISW report also touched on diplomatic relations between China and Russia. A recent discussion between Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi following  peace talks in Saudi Arabia may point to an increasing divide over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Russian and Chinese foreign ministries presented divergent views of Lavrov and Wang's conversation, with the Chinese ministry characterizing it as "an exchange of views."

The portrayal of the talks by the Chinese Foreign Ministry may imply that the Kremlin is losing satisfaction with China's efforts to advance its peace proposal internationally. This coincides with the ISW's earlier assessments indicating that China does not want the 'no-limits' partnership Russia seeks.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
