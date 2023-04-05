Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
China's ambassador to EU: ‘No limit’ friendship with Moscow ‘nothing but rhetoric’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 4:54 PM 1 min read
FU Cong, China's ambassador to the European Union, speaks to the media on July 28, 2019, at the Palais Coburg in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China’s Ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong downplayed the Russo-Chinese partnership in an interview with the New York Times on April 5.

Despite China’s refusal to denounce the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Fu said that his homeland is not on Russia’s side of the war.

The Chinese ambassador added that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow has been “deliberately misinterpreted.”

Fu has refuted the statement of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken from February this year that China considers supplying Russia with arms. However, in March, the U.S. government confirmed that Chinese ammunition had been used in Ukraine, likely fired by the Russian forces.

Fu’s statements come amidst efforts by top European officials to sway China away from supporting Russia’s war of aggression.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to meet the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on April 6, with the Russo-Ukrainian war on the agenda.

Xi and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a strategic partnership with “no limits” between their countries on Feb. 4, 2022, with the primary goal of countering the US global influence.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
