ISW: Russian propagandists criticize army for inability to defend Russian territory, military facilities

Russian military bloggers and propagandists repeatedly criticize Russian forces "for their inability to defend Russian territory and military facilities, while simultaneously criticizing recent Russian Defense Ministry censorship efforts," the Institute for the Study of War said in its Aug. 30 report.

A military blogger criticized Russian television for not covering recent strikes near Pskov Oblast which signifies continued effort of Russian Defense Ministry towards limiting coverage of war in Ukraine, thus controlling news consumption in the Russian information space.

Another Kremlin-affiliated military blogger also claimed a weak air defense capabilities referencing recent Pskov airfield strikes, in contrast with how Russian air defenses in Crimea have adapted, the ISW said.

The bloggers' criticism was also directed on failure of Russian authorities in keeping valuable aircrafts in hangars.

Another popular military blogger expressed concern about growing Ukrainian military capabilities, adding that there will be "no safe places in western Russia" and suggested that Russian forces need to take this into account when securing strategic facilities.