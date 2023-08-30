Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia claims drones, missile downed over Bryansk Oblast, Crimea

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2023 12:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense shot down two Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Oblast, and one missile over Crimea on the evening of Aug. 30.

Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov claimed that the cruise missile had been down over the eastern part of the peninsula. His advisor Oleg Kryuchkov added that a fragment of the downed missile damaged a power line.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions in Feodosia on the eastern part of the peninsula. Later on, the channel claimed that sounds of live fire have been recorded in the city of Alushta in the southern reaches of Crimea.

On the same evening, Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, claimed that two drones had been shot down over the region.

"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on site," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Strikes against targets in Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea have become increasingly more frequent in recent weeks.

On the night of Aug. 29, Russian media reported what appeared to be the biggest drone attack against Russia or Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion. At least four Il-76 military aircraft have been destroyed in Pskov, a city 800 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Estonia.

The same night, drone attacks were reported over Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan oblasts. The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol alleged that there had also been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.

Biggest drone attack on Russia, Crimea reported
Russian media reported what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian territory and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.