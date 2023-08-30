Russia claims drones, missile downed over Bryansk Oblast, Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense shot down two Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Oblast, and one missile over Crimea on the evening of Aug. 30.

Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov claimed that the cruise missile had been down over the eastern part of the peninsula. His advisor Oleg Kryuchkov added that a fragment of the downed missile damaged a power line.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions in Feodosia on the eastern part of the peninsula. Later on, the channel claimed that sounds of live fire have been recorded in the city of Alushta in the southern reaches of Crimea.

On the same evening, Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, claimed that two drones had been shot down over the region.

"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on site," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Strikes against targets in Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea have become increasingly more frequent in recent weeks.

On the night of Aug. 29, Russian media reported what appeared to be the biggest drone attack against Russia or Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion. At least four Il-76 military aircraft have been destroyed in Pskov, a city 800 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Estonia.

The same night, drone attacks were reported over Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan oblasts. The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol alleged that there had also been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.