Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Moscow did not comment on anniversary of its war likely due to failed objectives

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 6:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested on Feb. 24 that the Kremlin did not comment on the first anniversary of its full-scale war likely because it “failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and has not made significant territorial gains since July 2022.”

While Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration made several public appearances over the past few days, there were no statements related to first-year mark of the war.

In contrast, several Western countries addressed the first-year anniversary of Russia's war, and some of them announced aid packages to Ukraine.

For example, the U.S. pledged two aid packages worth a total of $12 billion to Ukraine, as well as imposed additional sanctions on Russia. In a statement on Feb. 24, U.S. President Joe Biden said:  "A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free."

The EU also approved a 10th package of sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

Canada, Germany, and Sweden announced the provision of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, and Poland said it would send an additional 60 PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to Ukraine "in the coming days."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.