Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Putin doesn't know what to do about Wagner

by Abbey Fenbert July 10, 2023 7:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Putin's decision not to expel the Wagner Group and prosecute rebellion leaders puts the Russian dictator in "an awkward position," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on July 9.  

A document that appears to be the Wagner Group's founding charter was leaked anonymously on July 9, though the intent of the leak is unclear. The document outlines the roles and responsibilities of the mercenary company's leaders and emphasizes the group's loyalty to the Russian nation.

The leak may be a ploy to rehabilitate the Wagner Group's reputation, and that of its former commander, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, following the aborted rebellion of June 2023, the ISW writes.

The document, however, makes the mercenaries appear more competent and professional than the Russian military, highlighting the ambiguous status of the Wagner Group in Russia. The group is reported to still recruit fighters in Russia, while the Russian Ministry of Defense carries out its own effort to recruit former Wagnerites into the Russian military.

According to the ISW, the Wagner Group was Russia's most combat-ready fighting unit prior to the June rebellion. Now, Russian leaders aren't sure how to interact with the mercenary force.

Russia comes to the brink of civil war: How we got here and what it means
Visually, the scene was a familiar one. Russian armored vehicles emblazoned with the Z logo in the central streets of a once peaceful city, masked soldiers standing at key intersections, and confrontational conversations with bemused local civilians. But this wasn’t a Ukrainian city in the first da…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.