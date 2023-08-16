Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Wagner insiders say Russian Defense Ministry lied about commander transfer

by Abbey Fenbert August 16, 2023 5:33 AM 2 min read
An advertisement promoting the Wagner mercenary organization in Moscow in April 2023. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Insider sources from Russia and Belarus cast doubt on the Russian Defense Ministry's claim that Wagner Group commanders are being transferred to the Redut private military company, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Aug. 15 report.

Redut is a mercenary organization closely affiliated with the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry has alleged that Wagner leaders are transferring to Redut, a group that still plays an active role in the invasion of Ukraine.

"The insider sources called the rumors a 'dream' of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ISW said.

In the aftermath of the Wagner Group's brief rebellion against Moscow in June 2023, the relationship between the mercenary company and the Russian government has been ambiguous. While Wagner has apparently withdrawn from Ukrainian battlegrounds, it continues to recruit in eastern Europe and has established a partnership with Belarus.

However, Wagner's hostility toward the Redut group dates back farther. In April, the ISW reported that Wagner members criticized Redut units during the Battle of Bakhmut.

According to the ISW, the dismissive response of Wagner insiders to the Redut rumors points to "a continued interest in undermining" Russian Defense Ministry affiliates.

It also suggests that the Russian Defense Ministry is "struggling to consolidate control of other PMCs associated with Russian businessmen and enterprises."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
