Media: Wagner's recruitment attempts recorded in Latvia

Latvia's State Security Service found direct and indirect invitations to join the Russian mercenary group Wagner on the internet, media outlet Delfi reported on Aug. 15.

The statement follows reports of Wagner propaganda materials being distributed in Polish cities. According to Latvian law enforcement, cited by Delfi, no outdoor advertising of the mercenary group has been found in Latvia so far.

Latvian citizens and residents are prohibited from serving in the army or a paramilitary organization of a foreign state that threatens the country's national security, Delfi wrote. Offenders may face up to four years in prison.

The Latvian State Security Service urged residents to report any Wagner propaganda materials or recruitment attempts, according to Delfi.

Last week, posters calling for joining Russia's Wagner Group appeared in various locations of Krakow, as reported by local media.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Aug. 14 that the Internal Security Agency and police had identified two Russian citizens who were distributing Wagner propaganda materials in Krakow and Warsaw. Both were charged with espionage and arrested, according to Kaminski.

Thousands of Wagner troops and heavy equipment have recently poured into Belarus from Russia after the group's mutiny against the Kremlin.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on July 27 that the group continued to recruit fighters while based in Belarus, under the condition that the new recruits are ready to participate in hostilities in neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

Poland pledged to deploy additional 2,000 soldiers to support the Border Guard stationed at the Belarusian border on Aug. 9.