Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukrainian forces have made gains northwest of Bakhmut in localized counterattacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 7:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On May 12, geolocated footage emerged showing Russian forces retreating under heavy artillery fire on the southern bank of the Berkhivske Reservoir, located about four kilometers northwest of Bakhmut.

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that this footage provides visual confirmation of reports made by Russian military bloggers that Ukrainian forces have made gains in the area between the settelents of Bohdanivka and Berkhivka.

One military blogger claimed that elements of the 200th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade from the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet lost their positions between Hryhorivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka, about 6km northwest of Bakhmut.

Russian sources also warned of possible encirclement of the Wagner Group within Bakhmut, with Ukrainian forces approaching Berkhivka and reportedly holding positions within 500 meters of the city limits.

Other Russian milbloggers reported counterattacks by Ukrainian troops towards Khromove, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense rejected these reports, claiming instead that elements of the 4th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade from the Luhansk People's Republic and the 200th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade from the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet had repelled all attacks in the Berkhivka area, citing the favorable conditions of the Berkhivske Reservoir.

Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast
Western Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions were heard in the region in the early hours of May 13.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.